BRIEF-China Evergrande Announces On Progress Of Group's Business

China Evergrande Group: * ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROGRESS OF GROUP'S BUSINESS

* COMPANY AND ITS ADVISORY TEAM HAVE INITIATED ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH OFFSHORE CREDITORS * COMPANY AND ITS ADVISORY TEAM HAVE INITIATED ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH OFFSHORE CREDITORS

* WILL NEED MORE TIME TO ASSESS NUMBER OF POTENTIAL SOLUTIONS BEFORE RESPONSIBLY FURTHER ENGAGE IN SUBSTANTIVE NEGOTIATIONS * CO, COMPANY'S RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE BEEN MAKING UNREMITTING EFFORTS TO EVALUATE SITUATION OF GROUP, STABILISE ITS OPERATIONS

* VIEW TO FORMULATING A REORGANISATION PLAN THAT WILL BE BENEFICIAL TO ALL STAKEHOLDERS Source text https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2022/0125/2022012500033.pdf Further company coverage:

