President Kovind approves awards of 384 Gallantry on Republic Day eve

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved awards of 384 Gallantry for armed forces personnel and others on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, said the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

These include 12 Shaurya Chakras, three Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

President's Medal for Gallantry and President's Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of armed forces and other services on Republic Day and Independence Day each year. (ANI)

