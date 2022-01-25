Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:50 IST
6 trapped in heavy snowfall J-K's Udhampur, rescued by police
A police team rescued six people who were trapped in heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Tuesday.

A distress call was received by station house officer (SHO) of Basantgarh police station Inspector Sohan Singh on Monday night that some of the family members of the caller were stuck at higher reaches of Chochru Galla Top and Khaned Top, they said.

These people were coming from Himachal Pradesh via Malhar of Kathua district and were trapped due to heavy snowfall, they said.

After receiving the information, a police team led by the SHO swung into action and walked for kilometres through rough snow tough, foggy terrain and reached the site after two hours, according to the officials.

The team rescued all the trapped people, they said.

The rescued people were brought to Shang police post, where they were provided food, shelter and medicare facilities and they were reunited with their families on Tuesday, the officials said.

