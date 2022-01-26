Left Menu

Delhi's minimum temperature dips to 5.8 degrees Celsius on Republic Day

Delhi observed another cold day on Republic Day after the minimum temperature dipped to 5.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:44 IST
Delhi's minimum temperature dips to 5.8 degrees Celsius on Republic Day
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi observed another cold day on Republic Day after the minimum temperature dipped to 5.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is likely to be settled around 14-16 degrees Celsius, added the weather bulletin.

However, the National Capital recorded the lowest maximum temperature a day before i.e. on Tuesday with the temperature diving 10 degrees below normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius. "Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions are very likely in many parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi," stated the IMD on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, Senior IMD scientist, RK Jenamani said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26. He also said that no rain is predicted in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana till February 2 now.

Notably, Delhi had recorded its highest rainfall in January in 122 years after the city received 88.2 mm of rain on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022