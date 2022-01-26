Left Menu

Two persons in Jabalpur hit by drone during Republic Day celebrations, sustain head injuries

One man and a woman were injured after a drone fell on them during the Republic Day celebrations in Jabalpur district on Wednesday.

ANI | Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 20:37 IST
Two persons in Jabalpur hit by drone during Republic Day celebrations, sustain head injuries
A visual from the site of incident. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One man and a woman were injured after a drone fell on them during the Republic Day celebrations in Jabalpur district on Wednesday. "Both of them sustained head injuries when a drone fell on them," said a person present on the spot to ANI.

Both patients are currently stable. A doctor present at the spot said to ANI, "Both persons were hit by a drone. They were hospitalised to the Mahakaushal Hospital. They are in a stable condition and can talk. Dressing is being done and a CT Scan will be done as well. They will be kept in observation for 24 hours." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022