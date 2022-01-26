Nord Stream 2 operator registers a subsidiary in Germany

The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has registered a subsidiary for the German part of the pipeline, it said on Wednesday.

The subsidiary Gas for Europe GmbH is headquartered in the Germany city of Schwerin, it added in a statement.

