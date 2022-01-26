Nord Stream 2 operator registers a subsidiary in Germany
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-01-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 22:13 IST
The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has registered a subsidiary for the German part of the pipeline, it said on Wednesday.
The subsidiary Gas for Europe GmbH is headquartered in the Germany city of Schwerin, it added in a statement.
