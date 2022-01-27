Left Menu

Will continue to work for the education of girls: Padma Shri Om Prakash Gandhi

Om Prakash Gandhi of Haryana's Yamunanagar was honoured with Padma Shri on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day for his contribution to girls' education.

ANI | Yamunanagar (Haryana) | Updated: 27-01-2022 04:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 04:01 IST
Will continue to work for the education of girls: Padma Shri Om Prakash Gandhi
Haryana's Om Prakash Gandhi awarded Padma Shri (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Om Prakash Gandhi of Haryana's Yamunanagar was honoured with Padma Shri on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day for his contribution to girls' education. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday spoke to him over the phone and congratulated him for the award.

Speaker of the Assembly Gian Chand Gupta also extended best wishes reaching this residence. "It is a matter of pride for Haryana. Om Prakash Gandhi devoted his entire life to social service and the service of girls and their education," Gupta said.

Gandhi expressed gratitude to the government for recognising his work and said that this was possible with the help of numerous people. "This has been made possible with the help of thousands of people. I will continue to work for the education of girls. I have not done colossal work, the government has recognised it, I thank them for it," he said.

Om prakash Gandhi established Gurjar Kanya Vidya Mandir at Deodhar in Yamunanagar. In this school, girls from almost several states are getting education. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022