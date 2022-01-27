Left Menu

America Movil remains without Mexico pay TV permit after regulator vote-source

A vote by Mexico's telecoms regulator concluded on Wednesday without granting authorization to telecoms giant America Movil to enter the country's pay TV market, according to a source with knowledge of the process. "There's no certainty of a new proposal," the source said. America Movil declined to comment.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 06:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 06:23 IST
America Movil remains without Mexico pay TV permit after regulator vote-source

A vote by Mexico's telecoms regulator concluded on Wednesday without granting authorization to telecoms giant America Movil to enter the country's pay TV market, according to a source with knowledge of the process. The vote means that for now, America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, will stay without a license to enter pay TV. The prospect of it getting one has caused major concern among companies operating in the sector.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) was voting on a proposal to deny America Movil's request for its Claro TV business to enter the sector. "There's no certainty of a new proposal," the source said.

America Movil declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the IFT did not immediately have a comment. Far and away the biggest telecom player in Mexico, America Movil has been barred from providing the service in its homeland since the privatization of state phone company Telmex in the early 1990s, which later evolved into America Movil.

Deemed a "preponderant agent" by the IFT due to its large market share, America Movil has had the permit withheld. Ahead of the vote, the United States had raised concerns to Mexico about the implications for competition if America Movil enters the TV market, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/exclusive-us-voices-concerns-mexico-ahead-decision-america-movil-pay-tv-license-2022-01-24 on Monday.

America Movil executives said Tuesday https://www.reuters.com/business/america-movil-says-happy-meet-us-officials-discuss-plans-2022-01-25 they were seeking to meet with U.S. officials and that entering pay TV would boost coverage, penetration and connectivity in the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022