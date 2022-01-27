America Movil remains without Mexico pay TV permit after regulator vote-source

A vote by Mexico's telecoms regulator concluded on Wednesday without granting authorization to telecoms giant America Movil to enter the country's pay TV market, according to a source with knowledge of the process. The vote means that for now, America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, will stay without a license to enter pay TV. The prospect of it getting one has caused major concern among companies operating in the sector.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) was voting on a proposal to deny America Movil's request for its Claro TV business to enter the sector. "There's no certainty of a new proposal," the source said.

America Movil declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the IFT did not immediately have a comment. Far and away the biggest telecom player in Mexico, America Movil has been barred from providing the service in its homeland since the privatization of state phone company Telmex in the early 1990s, which later evolved into America Movil.

Deemed a "preponderant agent" by the IFT due to its large market share, America Movil has had the permit withheld. Ahead of the vote, the United States had raised concerns to Mexico about the implications for competition if America Movil enters the TV market, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/exclusive-us-voices-concerns-mexico-ahead-decision-america-movil-pay-tv-license-2022-01-24 on Monday.

America Movil executives said Tuesday https://www.reuters.com/business/america-movil-says-happy-meet-us-officials-discuss-plans-2022-01-25 they were seeking to meet with U.S. officials and that entering pay TV would boost coverage, penetration and connectivity in the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)