Left Menu

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Friday

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 10:33 IST
Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Friday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the Australian Open on Friday (play begins at 0100 GMT; prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

Mixed doubles final Jaimee Fourlis (Australia)/ Jason Kubler (Australia) v 5-Kristina Mladenovic (France)/ Ivan Dodig (Croatia)

Not before 0330 GMT Men's singles semi-finals

7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v 6-Rafa Nadal (Spain) Not before 0830 GMT

4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022