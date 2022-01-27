Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Friday
Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the Australian Open on Friday (play begins at 0100 GMT; prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA
Mixed doubles final Jaimee Fourlis (Australia)/ Jason Kubler (Australia) v 5-Kristina Mladenovic (France)/ Ivan Dodig (Croatia)
Not before 0330 GMT Men's singles semi-finals
7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v 6-Rafa Nadal (Spain) Not before 0830 GMT
4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
