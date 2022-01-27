Left Menu

Cars skidding on ice covered roads cause traffic jams in Shimla

Days after Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy snowfall, roads in its capital city Shimla on Thursday witnessed traffic jam with roads covered in ice causing cars to skid.

Traffic jam witnessed Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Days after Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy snowfall, roads in its capital city Shimla on Thursday witnessed traffic jam with roads covered in ice causing cars to skid. Long queues could be seen on the Shimla-Mashobra road.

Several cars suffered damages as they slipped on the roads. The mercury in the state has is presently down to sub-zero temperatures, while in Shimla it was recorded to be 0.3 degree Celsius

In the past 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti's Keylongat minus 15.3 degree Celsius, while Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded minus 7.2 degree Celsius. Manali and Dalhousie recorded temperatures of minus 2.5 and minus 1.0 degree Celsius respectively.

Kufri in Shimla recorded minus 3.6 degree Celsius. On Monday, the State Disaster Management Authority, in its press note, informed that several roads, including four national highways have been closed and power supply and water supply channels have been disrupted at places.

"Due to heavy snowfall, 731 roads including four National Highways closed, 1365 power supply schemes disrupted, 102 water supply schemes disrupted and 3220 electricity supply schemes were disrupted, out of which 1,955 have been restored," the note read. (ANI)

