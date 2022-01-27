Left Menu

Era of tribal militancy finally over in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Soon after the two militant outfits namely TLA and UGPO formally surrendered and laid down arms, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that "the era of tribal militancy is finally over in the state."

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:18 IST
Era of tribal militancy finally over in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Soon after the two militant outfits namely TLA and UGPO formally surrendered and laid down arms, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that "the era of tribal militancy is finally over in the state." Speaking to the media, the chief minister said "two militant outfits namely TLA and UGPO formally surrendered and laid down arms. With this, each and every tribal group has joined the mainstream. These were the last troops in the jungle. The era of tribal militancy is finally over in Assam."

Meanwhile, Sarma said, "The travel of Assam CM with 22 vehicles created a lot of problems for people so, the number of vehicles in the convoy has reduced to six." Earlier, militants belonging to TLA and UGPO formally surrendered before Chief Minister on Thursday, the police said.

"The cadres of two militant outfits namely TLA and UGPO formally surrendered and laid down arms before the Chief Minister of Assam at a ceremonial function held at International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankardev Kalashetra in Guwahati," Assam Police Headquarters said. According to the police, as many as 277 various types of arms, grenades, and 720 rounds of ammunition were deposited by both the outfits before the authority.

Financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh was distributed to the former members of RNLF, UPRF, NLFB, NSLA and ADF for their rehabilitation, the police informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022