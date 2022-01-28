AP govt, protesting employees at loggerheads over pay revision

The Andhra Pradesh government committee formed to hold talks with the agitating employees' associations hit out at them for not turning up for discussions over pay revision for the fourth consecutive day on Friday and said it would come to the Secretariat only if the latter called them.

The committee, comprising three ministers along with government officials, engaged some associations that are not officially a part of the Joint Staff Council recognised by the government in talks over the pay revision. But those associations too expressed discontent over the proposed revision as they demanded the fitment be fixed at 30 per cent and not 23 per cent as is being offered by the government.

Meanwhile, the AP Treasury Services Association said pay fixation was not possible without confirmation of the Employee Service Register data in response to the memos issued by the Special Chief Secretary (Finance) for preparation of January salary bills according to the revised pay scales.

"Oral instructions were issued not to insist on the Service Register for verification and confirmation of data as it has to be completed on a war-footing. But the pay revision orders of January 17 state that wherein any pay fixation made contrary to rules, the excess amount would be recovered from the salaries of the treasury officers," Association President P Sobhan Babu said in a letter to the Director of Treasuries and Accounts.

He said data confirmation would not be possible without the date available in the Service Register.

Sources in the Finance Department, however, claimed that about 25 per cent of the salary bills have been processed so far with technical glitches causing some delay. The process would be undertaken on Saturday and Sunday as well to ensure the January salary gets credited to the employees by February 1 as per the revised scales, the sources added.

After no leader of the Pay Revision Commission Struggle Committee turned up for a meeting at the Secretariat, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, who is a member of the government committee, told reporters that they would not come to the premises for talks as the employees' leaders appeared to be taking a ''derisive view'' of them.

"We are not taking any confrontationist stance as we are all part of the family. We are seeking to put an end to this problem but they seem to be treating us in a derisive manner," Satyanarayana said.

He said the government committee members need not come and wait for the Struggle Committee leaders. "We will come to the Secretariat again (for talks) only when the PRC Struggle Committee leaders call us and say they are ready," the minister added.

AP Secretariat Association President K Venkatarami Reddy criticised the minister's claim and said the government was carrying out a "false propaganda" against the employees.

"We have already submitted our demands in writing to the government committee. Instead of conceding our demands, it is resorting to false propaganda. The government should realise that it is not the leaders who are driving the agitation but the employees themselves," Reddy said.

He said the state secretariat employees would launch a relay hunger strike from Monday.

On the other hand, the Struggle Committee got a major boost to its agitation with the State Road Transport Corporation staff too pledging support. The RTC employees are miffed that the merger of the Corporation with the government into a new public transport department has not resulted in any benefit for them.

Struggle Committee leaders K Suryanarayana and Bopparaju Venkateswarlu took part in a meeting with the RTC Unions, wherein the latter announced their support to the employees' agitation opposing the pay revision.

Suryanarayana said the RTC Unions would soon announce their decision on taking part in the proposed indefinite strike from midnight of February 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)