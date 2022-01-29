Left Menu

Pune: Schools, colleges to reopen from Feb 1

Schools and colleges in Pune will reopen from February 1, announced Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-01-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 11:57 IST
Pune: Schools, colleges to reopen from Feb 1
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Schools and colleges in Pune will reopen from February 1, announced Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday. It will be four hours (half-day) classes for Classes 1 to 8 while classes 9 to 10 will have school as per the regular schedule.

"Schools and colleges will reopen in Pune district from February 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time," said Pawar. However, the Deputy CM also sought parents' opinions regarding the reopening of the educational institution. "Consent from parents will be required to attend the school. The further decision for classes 1 to 8 will be taken in the next meeting", said Panwar.

According to Pawar, reopening schools for Class 9 and above will help in increasing vaccination. For colleges, students who have received both doses of vaccines will only be allowed to attend offline classes. Earlier in the month, the Maharashtra government announced the closure of schools amid rising COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022