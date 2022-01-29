Pune: Schools, colleges to reopen from Feb 1

Schools and colleges in Pune will reopen from February 1, announced Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday. It will be four hours (half-day) classes for Classes 1 to 8 while classes 9 to 10 will have school as per the regular schedule.

"Schools and colleges will reopen in Pune district from February 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time," said Pawar. However, the Deputy CM also sought parents' opinions regarding the reopening of the educational institution. "Consent from parents will be required to attend the school. The further decision for classes 1 to 8 will be taken in the next meeting", said Panwar.

According to Pawar, reopening schools for Class 9 and above will help in increasing vaccination. For colleges, students who have received both doses of vaccines will only be allowed to attend offline classes. Earlier in the month, the Maharashtra government announced the closure of schools amid rising COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

