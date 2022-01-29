Left Menu

`Anti-electrocution' drive conducted in Pench Tiger Reserve

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-01-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 20:26 IST
Two instances of the use of electric current in the fields to keep off wild animals came to light in the Pench Tiger Reserve on Saturday, a Maharashtra forest department official said here.

Electrified fences, which are not legal, are sometimes used by local farmers in areas close to wildlife sanctuaries and often prove lethal for animals.

An `anti-snare and anti-electrocution' drive was carried out in 22 villages of Paoni Range by teams of forest officials and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), a release said here.

Some 800 meters of naked wires were seized in two places in Ambazari village, it said.

The MSEDCL will take further action against the two culprits, said the forest official.

On January 16, electric wire used as fence had been recovered in Savara village in Deolapar wildlife range, the release said.

