Tripura orders reopening educational institutes from Jan 31

As Tripura witnessed a decline in COVID-19 cases, the school education department on Saturday issued fresh instructions to function all state-run schools and madrassas from pre-primary to Class 12 with full attendance. Addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat today, Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said "If schools remain shut for long period it will do big harm to the students. The habit of school attendance should not be affected at any cost. The last two years have been completely disastrous for students who are in schools due to the pandemic situation."

"I have chaired a meeting here with the Director of School and Higher Education department along with Health department officials and we reached a unanimous conclusion of reopening schools, colleges, professional institutes and universities from January 31 onwards following COVID appropriate behaviour," he added. The Joint Secretary to the Government of Tripura, Chandni Chandran, IAS in a memorandum on Saturday informed that the School Education department has reviewed the overall COVID-19 situation across the state.

"All schools and Madrassas in the state (Pre-primary to Class 12) are hereby allowed to function normally with strict maintenance of COVID appropriate behaviour from January 31. This order shall be applicable to all Government (including TTAADC), and un-aided private schools and madrassas", the order read. Nath said that 100 per cent attendance of students is a must in all the schools, colleges, professional institutions and universities in Tripura. This government order is applicable for all schools including grant-in-aid and private educational establishments across the state.

When asked about the hostels, the minister said the Tripura Disaster Management Authority (TDMA) is having the sole authority to decide about the opening of hostels across the state. "However, the Education department has no problem and it is hopeful that the decision will be initiated within two days", he also added.

Apart from this, Tripura Public Service Commission has recruited 36 Assistant Professors and appointed under the Higher Education department on regular mode. The department is trying to issue their posting order within February 15 next, Nath informed reporters.

He also said "Not only this, offer letters for 57 lecturers in all diploma-level technical institutions recommended by TPSC shall be issued shortly. After their joining, there will remain no vacancies in these institutions." The minister further added that the Education department will place a proposal for recruitment of 40 more APs in the coming meeting of the council of ministers on Tuesday next.

Earlier on January 10, the Education Department announced cancelling classes in schools from pre-primary to class 2 and attendance of students from class 3 onwards and higher educational institutions has been restricted to 50 per cent from January 11 till January 15. Later, on January 15, schools from pre-primary to class 7 has been suspended till January 30 while 50 per cent of students from class 8 to 12 will be allowed to attend schools on alternate days and with permission from parents due to a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)