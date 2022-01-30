Left Menu

Tamil Nadu fire: CM announces Rs 3L for family of deceased

Condoling the death of Virudhunagar fire victim, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday ordered the immediate relief of Rs 3 lakhs for the family of the deceased.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-01-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 20:59 IST
Tamil Nadu fire: CM announces Rs 3L for family of deceased
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Condoling the death of Virudhunagar fire victim, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday ordered the immediate relief of Rs 3 lakhs for the family of the deceased. The Chief Minister also announced the compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the injured in the fire incident.

"I have ordered the immediate relief of Rs 3 lakhs each to the families of those who died in the fire accident and 1 lakhs for injured," the Chief Minister said. Stalin also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered special treatment at the Government Hospital for Deyvendiran and Ganesapandi who were injured in the accident.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the death of Arumugam and Kupendran in the firecracker factory fire that broke out in Virudhunagar district," he added. Earlier on Saturday, one person died and two injured after a fire broke in a fireworks manufacturing unit in the Virudhunagar district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022