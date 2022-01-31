Delhi's air quality moves to very poor category

The air quality in the national capital on Monday moved to the 'very poor' category, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) informed. The overall AQI is recorded at 302 today morning.

On Sunday, the AQI was recorded at 282 thereby standing in the 'poor' category. As per the government data, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

SAFAR, in its daily bulletin, advised people belonging to sensitive groups to avoid all physical activity outdoor and move activities indoors. If one is asthmatic, SAFAR advised keeping relief medicine handy. The bulletin also advised people to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. "Go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks. Stop any activity if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue," the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Monday morning informed that the minimum temperature plunged down to 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to touch 23 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

