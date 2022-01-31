Left Menu

Leopard killed in fierce fight with elephant

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 21:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A leopard was suspected to be killed in a fierce fight with an elephant in a forest in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, officials said.

The carcass of the full-grown leopard was found on the banks of Jaldhaka river in Gadeyakuti forest beat area on Monday morning, they said.

The carcass was spotted by forest officials during patrolling, said the Range Officer of Gairkata Rajkumar Pal.

Elephant pugmarks were found on the carcass and the area around it, he said, adding that it is suspected that the leopard was killed in a fierce fight with a tusker.

The carcass has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of the death, Pal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

