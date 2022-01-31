Pb, Har farmers observe ‘Vishvasghat Diwas’, allege Centre reneging on its word

Farmers at several places in Haryana and Punjab on Monday observed "betrayal day", holding demonstrations and accusing the Centre of not keeping its promises to them at the time they suspended their stir against the now-repealed farm laws last year.

The farmers held demonstrations at district headquarters under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha to observe the "vishvasghat diwas".

They said they will be left with no option but to resume their agitation, if the government continues to renege on its promises made to protesting farmers in December 2021.

The farmers staged protests for three hours at several places in the two states including Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Ambala, Karnal, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Gohana, Fatehabad, Narnaul, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur and Patiala.

In Punjab, they burned effigies of the Centre while in Haryana effigies of both the BJP-led central and Haryana governments were burnt. At Hisar in Haryana, farmers staged protests in front of the secretariat building.

Farmer leader Shamsher Singh said the ''Vishvasghat Divas'' was observed on SKM's call. ''The Centre had promised that the cases against farmers will be withdrawn and for MSP guarantee, a committee will be set up, kin of those farmers who died during the stir will be given a job and compensation but the BJP-led dispensation has gone back on their promises and there has been no progress after we suspended our agitation last year,'' he said.

Farmers will be left with no option but to resume the stir, he warned. Memoranda were submitted in the name of the President of India through district collectors, SDMs and other officials, which alleged that the Centre has not fulfilled any of its assurances to farmers.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) also held protests in 16 districts in Punjab in the wake of the SKM call.

BKU general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said the demonstrations were held outside the offices of deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates.

He further said effigies of the central government were burnt in protest against it for going back on its assurances to the farmers.

Similar protests were held by farmer body Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee at many places in Punjab.

''Of the written assurances made by the government of India in the letter to Samyukta Kisan Morcha dated December 9, 2021, not one of them has been fulfilled. The Morcha warns the BJP government against testing farmers' patience and declares that if the promises are not fulfilled at the earliest, the farmers would be left with no option but to resume the agitation,'' an SKM statement said.

