Government receives 89.1 per cent of corresponding BE 2021-22 of total receipts

The Centre has received Rs 17,61,692 crore (89.1 per cent of corresponding BE 2021-22 of total receipts) up to December 2021 comprising Rs 14,73,809 crore tax revenue (net to central government), Rs 2,59,414 crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 28,469 crore of non-debt capital receipts. A Finance Ministry release said non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans Rs 19,105 crore and miscellaneous capital receipts of Rs 9,364 crore.

It said the monthly account of the Union Government up to December 2021 has been consolidated and reports published. The release said Rs. 4,50,310 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by Government of India up to December 2021.

Total expenditure incurred by the Government of India is Rs 25,21,058 crore (72.4 per cent of corresponding BE 2021-22), out of which Rs 21,29,414 crore is on revenue account and Rs 3,91,644 crore is on capital account. Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 5,64,414 crore is on account of interest payments and Rs. 2,71,374 crore is on account of major subsidies. (ANI)

