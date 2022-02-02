Left Menu

UIF bus deployed to begin servicing clients in Atteridgeville

Updated: 02-02-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:35 IST
The department has further expressed its sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused by the break-in which took place last week and appreciates everyone's patience. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  South Africa
  • South Africa

The Department of Employment and Labour has deployed an Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) bus to begin servicing clients in Atteridgeville in an effort to restore labour services following the break-in and theft of computers at the Labour Centre.

The department said that until the issue is resolved, the bus will operate four times a week (Tuesday-Friday) from 07:30-16:00.

"Clients will no longer be required to travel to Pretoria or surrounding areas in order to receive assistance. The Department encourages the public to make the most of this opportunity. The Department is constantly working to bring services closer to the public," the department said in a statement.

The department has further expressed its sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused by the break-in which took place last week and appreciates everyone's patience.

Additionally, the department has appealed to the public, particularly residents of Atteridgeville, to come forward with any information that may assist the police with their investigation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

