Maha: Three held for stealing cash from Jain temple

Police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing Rs 50,000 cash from a temple at Bhayandar in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.The trio, identified as Shamsuda Qureshi 30, Sayeed Khan 42 and Imran Shaikh 22, was arrested by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police for the offence that took place during the intervening night of January 30 and 31, he said. Three similar cases have been registered against the accused in the nearby region in the past, police said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-02-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 11:31 IST
Maha: Three held for stealing cash from Jain temple
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing Rs 50,000 cash from a temple at Bhayandar in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The trio, identified as Shamsuda Qureshi (30), Sayeed Khan (42) and Imran Shaikh (22), was arrested by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police for the offence that took place during the intervening night of January 30 and 31, he said. The accused had broken open the cash box at the Piyushpani Jain temple at Varsova village and decamped with Rs 50,000, following which an offence under IPC sections 380 (theft), 457 and 454 (house-trespass) was registered at Kashimira police station.

''The police examined the video footages from around 110 CCTV cameras installed on the way, from where the accused escaped. Based on the intelligence inputs, the police arrested them from three places - Bhiwandi (Thane), Malvani and Wadala (Mumbai),'' the official said. Three similar cases have been registered against the accused in the nearby region in the past, police said.

