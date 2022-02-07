Left Menu

Police in Garden Route arrest 323 suspects in weekend operations

These, said Captain Malcolm Pojie in a statement, were through the strategic deployment of integrated forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-02-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 15:42 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Police in the Eden Cluster in the Garden Route District at the weekend arrested 323 suspects in various operations.

He said the suspects were arrested between Friday and Sunday morning.

"Of these 267 were for reported crime committed during the mentioned period of three days, 18 suspects represents wanted suspects for serious crime and 19 for whom warrants of arrests were issued and executed. The total arrests represent various criminal offences, ranging from petty to more serious offences," he said.

Pojie said the weekend's operations included high visibility blue light patrols in crime stricken areas, roadblocks, stop and search operations with a special focus on drug and liquor outlets, illegal firearms, the tracing of wanted suspects and the confiscation of dangerous weapons.

Most of the arrested suspects were set to make their court appearances in the local magistrates' court today once charged.

During these integrated operations at a roadblock on the N-2 near the Tsitsikamma Tollgates, members attached to the Eden Cluster Flying Squad pulled over a taxi en-route to Kwanokuthula from the Eastern Cape.

He said members conducted a routine search when they detect a strong cannabis odour inside the cabin. Members ensued with a thorough search, resulting in the find of more than 8.5kg of Dagga worth approximately R25 000.00 that was concealed in 19 plastic shopping bags hidden in a huge yellow plastic bag.

"Subsequent to the find, members arrested the driver and his operator for Dealing and alternatively Possession of Illegal Drugs. The pair, 42-and-56 years old from Kwanokuthula, are scheduled to appear in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrates' court tomorrow, Monday, 7 February 2022 on mentioned charges," he said.

Meanwhile in Pacaltsdorp, members attached to the Crime Prevention Unit took to the streets and arrested six suspects for the possession of Mandrax and small quantities of Tik as well as two more suspects for the Possession of Dangerous weapons which included an okapi flick knife similar to the one that claimed the life of a young man about a week ago in New Dawn Park Pacaltsdorp. These suspects between the ages 19 and 54 is scheduled to appear in the George Magistrates' court on Monday.

Eden Acting Cluster Commander, Brigadier Belinda Pather praised the members for their dedication to safeguard communities within their area.

He said the confiscation of illicit Drugs during the weekend contributed to the prevention of serious crime such as murder and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Western Cape Provincial Management commended the members for their vigilance in bringing these perpetrators to book. Combined and integrated operations will continue throughout and beyond the festive season with the focus to safeguard Western Cape against the scourge of Drug addiction and serious and violent crimes, including GBV-offences.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

