UP Polls: Flower business booms in Moradabad

With political rallies gaining pace in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, demand for flowers has also increased. Moradabad will go to the polls in the second phase, with the political parties camping in the city with rallies and roadshows.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-02-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 15:22 IST
Women making garlands (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With political rallies gaining pace in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, demand for flowers has also increased. Moradabad will go to the polls in the second phase, with the political parties camping in the city with rallies and roadshows. Political parties are buying flowers for their rallies and roadshows, and the marriage season is just adding to demands. Thus there has been a boom in the flower business in the city, which had previously faced lack of business due to lockdown.

Florists are not complaining in Moradabad. Vishal, a supplier of flowers, said, "Due to elections and marriages, demand has gone up along with the price. We had faced many problems last year due to lockdown. But now it seems that the problem is resolved." But the supply of flowers has rapidly decreased due to the rains and hailstorms in the last few days. If you are not able to take the number of flowers in the market, even the increase in price wouldn't be too helpful, said the flower sellers.

Flower traders were unhappy with the damage to the flower crop. He said, "The demand for flowers has increased but there is no flower because of the uneven rainfall." Naresh, who trades in flowers, said, "The price of flowers has increased. They were earlier selling it for Rs 10 but now the new price is now up to Rs 60 to 70 rupees."

The wholesaler, Namit Kumar, has also said that the flower business has boomed. He said, "The status of flowers business has improved because of the elections. Currently, the demand for marigolds is high than others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

