BJP to emerge victorious in all five poll-bound states: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asserted on Friday that no other party was capable of challenging the BJP, which was "set to emerge victorious in the assembly elections of five states".

Deb, during a programme here to mark the death anniversary of BJP forerunner Deendayal Upadhyaya, said speculation had been rife over poll results during the general election in 2019, but the party, led by Narendra Modi, made it to the hot seat, surprising many.

Elections to five states -- Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand -- are being held in phases, starting February 10.

''Yogiji (Uttar Pradesh CM) will be back with a bang as people of UP have gotten rid of Goondaraj and Mafiaraj. No party will be able to challenge the BJP in the five poll-bound states. The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the might of the BJP are well established in the country," he said.

Highlighting the Modi government's welfare initiatives, the CM said, "It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had released Rs. 20,000 crore for 11 crore farmers on January 1 when a section of them was on warpath. The move was aimed at paying respect to our annadatas (food providers)".

The chief minister also took a dig at opposition CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar, who had recently criticised the state's health infrastructure, stating that he unaware of reality.

''Two days after he had criticised the health services at state-run GBP Hospital, an open heart surgery was successfully performed for the first time in the state's premier hospital. The four-time chief minister, who is now the opposition leader, should have known the reality before making an allegation,'' Deb maintained.

The chief minister also called upon the karyakartas to bridge the gap between the organisation and the people. "We must pursue integral humanism scripted by BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. The party leaders and karyakartas should reach out to the grassroots level with Deen Dayal Upadhyay's message in mind – 'serve the last man in the queue'.'' PTI PS RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)