Left Menu

Kerala reports 16,012 new cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hrs

Kerala reported 16,012 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-02-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 23:00 IST
Kerala reports 16,012 new cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 16,012 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, a total of 80,089 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 43,087 people recovered from the infection while 1,141 people have been hospitalised. With 27 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll climbed to 61,626 in Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022