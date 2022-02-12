Blinken says will speak with Russia's Lavrov on Saturday
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday, adding that Washington and its allies would swiftly impose severe economic sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine.
Blinken, speaking from Fiji where he attended a meeting with Pacific leaders, said if Russia was genuinely interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis through diplomacy, Washington was prepared to play its part.
