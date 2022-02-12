Left Menu

Blinken says will speak with Russia's Lavrov on Saturday

Reuters | Nadi | Updated: 12-02-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 12:54 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday, adding that Washington and its allies would swiftly impose severe economic sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Blinken, speaking from Fiji where he attended a meeting with Pacific leaders, said if Russia was genuinely interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis through diplomacy, Washington was prepared to play its part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

