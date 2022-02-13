Left Menu

Wild elephants damage crops, house in MP

When the villagers tried to drive them away, the elephants damaged a house and several crops, the official said.A patrolling team in Mandla could not trace the tuskers later as they entered neighbouring Dindori district on Friday night through Murta forest, he said.

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 13-02-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 10:12 IST
Wild elephants strayed into a village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district and damaged a house and several crops in the area, an official said on Sunday. A herd of 14 elephants entered Kudki village here from neighbouring Chhattisgarh a few months back and the animals were wandering in Montinala forest area since some time, Mawai area forest ranger J D Khare said quoting locals. The jumbos reached Bilgaon village in Mawai area on Friday afternoon. When the villagers tried to drive them away, the elephants damaged a house and several crops, the official said.

A patrolling team in Mandla could not trace the tuskers later as they entered neighbouring Dindori district on Friday night through Murta forest, he said. A forest team in Dindori was alerted, he added.

