Left Menu

High-tech ergometers to give boost to water-sports in Kashmir valley

Union Territory government has introduced high-tech ergometers at the Nehru Park water sports centre at Srinagar in an attempt to give a boost to the water-sports.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-02-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 12:41 IST
High-tech ergometers to give boost to water-sports in Kashmir valley
Players practicing various water sports with the newly introduced ergometers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Territory government has introduced high-tech ergometers at the Nehru Park water sports centre at Srinagar in an attempt to give a boost to the water-sports. Kashmir valley has a number of famous water bodies, including Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake, which have huge potential for water sports. After the Upgradation of the Nehru Park water sports centre last year, the government has now introduced high tech ergometers having Olympic standards aimed to boost the water sports in the valley.

Speaking to ANI, Biques Mir, the water sports coach, said, "The centre is located in the middle of world-famous Dal Lake where water sports-loving youths are using these high machines under the supervision of best trainers and international coach. With the help of these high tech ergometers machines, players can maintain their physical fitness even in winters when practice sessions are not possible due to the extremely cold water." "During the training sessions, players learn the latest techniques which will help them to become professional water sports players. These machines are movable so that players can use indoor and outdoor according to their requirements and their skills will improve with good results in future," the coach further added.

"We are very busy with training classes and doing all activities related to water sports including kayaking and canoeing," said one of the National Player. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022