Punjab CM Channi offers prayers at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Ravidas Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-02-2022 08:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 08:11 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Ravidas Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. The Chief Minister listened to Kirtan (devotional songs) going on in the temple for about 45 minutes and also met devotees from Punjab.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit Ravidas Temple in Varanasi today. Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had postponed Punjab Assembly elections in view of Guru Ravidas's birth anniversary. The state, that was scheduled to go for polls on February 14 earlier, will now go to polling on February 20.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion. Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

