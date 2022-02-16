Left Menu

Central team visits Jaisalmer to assess crop damage due to drought conditions

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 16-02-2022
Central team visits Jaisalmer to assess crop damage due to drought conditions
A central team on Wednesday visited the rural areas here to assess the damage caused to kharif crops due to drought conditions, an official release said.

The team visited the agricultural farms in Bhopa village and interacted with affected farmers to take stock of the situation, it said.

The farmers told the central team that the village last received rain in July and due to that, they could sow crops. However, due to no rainfall for about 45 days, their crops were destroyed, the release said.

The villagers also apprised the visiting team of the water scarcity in the area.

District Collector Pratibha Singh, Additional Collector Hari Singh Meena and other officers accompanied the central team, according to the release.

