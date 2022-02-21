Left Menu

EU sanctions package on Russia includes Nord Stream 2, Austria says

EU sanctions package on Russia includes Nord Stream 2, Austria says
A package of sanctions prepared by the European Union in case Russia invades Ukraine includes measures targeting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia to Germany, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday.

"Certification (of the pipeline) would then be stopped (if Russia invaded). There is no question about that. That therefore means that Nord Stream 2 is part of the sanctions," Nehammer told a news conference.

The pipeline has been built but is not yet operational as it is awaiting German and EU regulatory approval.

