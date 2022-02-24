Left Menu

Ekurhuleni dismisses false claims over municipal water quality

The municipality says potable water supplied by Rand Water and distributed by the City of Ekurhuleni Water and the Water and Sanitation Department, is of excellent quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:55 IST
The City of Ekurhuleni has dismissed as false ongoing claims of enteric fever, commonly known as typhoid fever, being linked to the municipal water supply.

"The water quality section, within the city, conducts ongoing sampling and analysis of the tap water at various sampling points to confirm compliance with the South African National Standard for Drinking Water SANS 241.

"These sampling points range from direct connections, reservoirs, distribution network points, clinics and end of the network user points. The sampling intervals range from daily, weekly and monthly, whereby the city confirms that the water is clean and safe to drink, and for use by all residents and businesses throughout the city," the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

The duty of water provision lies with municipalities, as prescribed by the Constitution, the Municipal Structures Act and the Water Services Act.

"The City of Ekurhuleni continues to ensure provision of effective, efficient and sustainable water services. The municipality frequently makes accessible the results of the tests done on the water supplied to our residents..." the city said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

