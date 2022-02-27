Left Menu

ITBP organizes first-ever ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police organized the first-ever ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh on Sunday.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:12 IST
A visual from the ice wall climbing competition. (Photo/@ITBP_official). Image Credit: ANI
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police organized the first-ever ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh on Sunday. The North-West Frontier headquarters, ITBP, Leh organized the competition in collaboration with the Ladakh Mountaineering Guide Association (LMGA).

More than 100 climbers from 13 teams are participating in this event. The Opening Ceremony of the Ice Wall Climbing Competition which was held on Saturday was attended by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur.

"Some glimpses of Ice Wall Climbing Competition in Ladakh organized for the 1st time in the Country by HQrs NW Frontier ITBP, Leh. #Himveers #IceWallClimbing," said a tweet from ITBP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

