Russia's Rosneft says 'political pressure' behind BP exit -agencies

Rosneft blamed BP's decision to abandon its 19.75% stake in the Russian oil giant on "unprecedented political pressure", saying 30 years of successful cooperation had been ruined, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday.

BP said it had taken the decision in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, marking an abrupt and costly end to three often fraught decades of operating in the oil-rich country.

Rosneft, which said BP had informed it of the move in advance, said it remained open for some cooperation.

