Left Menu

Russia's Rosneft says 'political pressure' behind BP exit -agencies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 01:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 01:11 IST
Russia's Rosneft says 'political pressure' behind BP exit -agencies
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RosneftEN)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Rosneft blamed BP's decision to abandon its 19.75% stake in the Russian oil giant on "unprecedented political pressure", saying 30 years of successful cooperation had been ruined, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday.

BP said it had taken the decision in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, marking an abrupt and costly end to three often fraught decades of operating in the oil-rich country.

Rosneft, which said BP had informed it of the move in advance, said it remained open for some cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022