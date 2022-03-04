Left Menu

Scholz says was briefed overnight by Zelenskiy on fire at nuclear plant

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 15:56 IST
Scholz says was briefed overnight by Zelenskiy on fire at nuclear plant
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was briefed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during the night, and that immediate fears of severe consequences had not materialized.

"I was in touch with President Zelenskiy overnight who called me," Scholz told reporters on Friday at a visit to the German forces' joint operations command in Schwielowsee near Berlin.

"For the moment, we know that all these dangers (that there had been concern about) haven't materialized but that the fire was contained to an administration building."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022