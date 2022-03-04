Left Menu

Hungary says gas and oil shipments without any disruptions - minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:19 IST
Hungary says gas and oil shipments without any disruptions - minister
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary is receiving gas shipments from Russia according to contract and gas transit and oil shipments are also without any disruptions, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday, in a video on his Facebook page from Brussels.

Szijjarto said the situation in Ukraine was increasingly serious and reiterated that Hungary will not send any troops or weapons to Ukraine and will not let any lethal weapons shipments pass through its territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022