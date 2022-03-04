Hungary says gas and oil shipments without any disruptions - minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:19 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary is receiving gas shipments from Russia according to contract and gas transit and oil shipments are also without any disruptions, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday, in a video on his Facebook page from Brussels.
Szijjarto said the situation in Ukraine was increasingly serious and reiterated that Hungary will not send any troops or weapons to Ukraine and will not let any lethal weapons shipments pass through its territory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
Venezuela a key Russian ally in Latin America - Borisov
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine