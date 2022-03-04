Hungary says gas and oil shipments without any disruptions - minister

Hungary is receiving gas shipments from Russia according to contract and gas transit and oil shipments are also without any disruptions, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday, in a video on his Facebook page from Brussels.

Szijjarto said the situation in Ukraine was increasingly serious and reiterated that Hungary will not send any troops or weapons to Ukraine and will not let any lethal weapons shipments pass through its territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)