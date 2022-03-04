U.S. official: no evidence Russians attacked nuclear reactors in Ukraine -MSNBC

The United States has not seen evidence that Russia attacked the nuclear reactors themselves at a nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Thursday and that it appeared small arms were used in the fight, a top U.S. nuclear official said.

U.S. Undersecretary of Energy for Nuclear Energy Jill Hruby told MSNBC in an interview on Friday that the Biden administration feels well-prepared for any scenarios involving radiation released from the targeted power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

