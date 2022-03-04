Left Menu

U.S. official: no evidence Russians attacked nuclear reactors in Ukraine -MSNBC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
The United States has not seen evidence that Russia attacked the nuclear reactors themselves at a nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Thursday and that it appeared small arms were used in the fight, a top U.S. nuclear official said.

U.S. Undersecretary of Energy for Nuclear Energy Jill Hruby told MSNBC in an interview on Friday that the Biden administration feels well-prepared for any scenarios involving radiation released from the targeted power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

