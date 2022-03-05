U.S. reviewing whether Russia committed war crimes -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 01:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:59 IST
The United States is weighing whether Russia has committed war crimes but has not yet made any conclusions, the White House said on Friday, adding Moscow's attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine was the "height of irresponsibility."
Washington was already reviewing possible Russian war crimes over evidence of Russian targeting of civilians even before it attacked one of Ukraine's nuclear plants on Thursday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
