CNN to stop broadcasting in Russia
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 03:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 03:27 IST
CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia, the news channel said on Friday.
"CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward," a spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
