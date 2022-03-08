Left Menu

French gas price curbs should be extended until year-end, Macron tells voters

"And with regards to gas in particular, we will go beyond June, we need to go until the end of the year", Macron said at a campaign event. He added that Europe next winter will be "even harder" should Russia decide to cut off the European Union from gas supplies in retaliation for European sanctions.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-03-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 00:38 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

He added that Europe next winter will be "even harder" should Russia decide to cut off the European Union from gas supplies in retaliation for European sanctions. Macron did not mention new western sanctions against Russia covering gas -- a measure suggested by some western governments like Britain, but rejected by others, namely Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

