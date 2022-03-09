Fast-track court to ensure speedy trial in food adulteration cases: Rajasthan govt

Fast-track courts will be set up for speedy trial in food adulteration cases and work on this is underway, the Rajasthan government informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Food laboratories are being operating in the state in 11 districts – Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Banswara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bharatpur, Churu and Jalore – to check adulteration, the government said, replying to a written question in the House.

Apart from this, nine mobile food laboratories are also operating in the state at the divisional level, it said.

''Proceedings to set up a separate fast-track court for speedy legal action against the adulterators is under process.'' the state government said.

The government said that in the budget announcement this year, approval has been given for setting up food laboratories in Sikar, Baran, Bhilwara, Barmer, Dholpur, Nagaur and Ganganagar districts.

According to section 29(1) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the State Level Rajasthan Food Safety Authority has been constituted for effective implementation of the Act, it added.

