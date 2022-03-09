Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU signed between ICMR, DFG Germany

The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft e.V. (DFG), Germany about cooperation in scientific research and technological development.

09-03-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft e.V. (DFG), Germany about cooperation in scientific research and technological development. The MoU was signed in December last year.

The objectives of MoU include cooperation in the field of medical sciences and research in areas including toxicology, neglected (tropical) disease, rare diseases and any other areas of mutual interest. An official release said that cooperation in scientific research and technological development includes the joint funding of scientific research projects as well as the exchange of researchers, funding of joint seminars, symposia and workshops which would be of high scientific standard and beneficial to the advancement of science. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

