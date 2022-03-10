S.Korea conservative opposition candidate Yoon wins presidential election -Yonhap
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-03-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 00:28 IST
South Korea's conservative opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol won Wednesday's election, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.
Lee Jae-myung, the ruling party candidate, held a news conference conceding his defeat and congratulating Yoon.
