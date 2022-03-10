Shell faces $0.4 bln writedown on exit from Russian downstream business
Shell faces further writedowns from exiting Russia over the country's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Thursday, flagging that it had $0.4 billion in Russian downstream assets as well as the $3 billion in other projects announced previously.
The oil major announced on Feb. 28 that it would quit its ventures in Russia with Gazprom and related entities including the flagship Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.
