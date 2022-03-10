Left Menu

Shell faces $0.4 bln writedown on exit from Russian downstream business

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:24 IST
Shell faces $0.4 bln writedown on exit from Russian downstream business
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Shell faces further writedowns from exiting Russia over the country's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Thursday, flagging that it had $0.4 billion in Russian downstream assets as well as the $3 billion in other projects announced previously.

The oil major announced on Feb. 28 that it would quit its ventures in Russia with Gazprom and related entities including the flagship Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsize bizs

Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022