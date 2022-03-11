Left Menu

Ukraine tells IAEA it has lost all contact with Chernobyl after power cut

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-03-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 02:45 IST
Ukraine tells IAEA it has lost all contact with Chernobyl after power cut
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Ukraine

Ukraine told the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Thursday it has lost all contact with the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl next to the defunct power plant at the site of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986, which is now held by Russian forces.

"Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that it had lost today all communications with the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the day after the Russian-controlled site lost all external power supplies," the IAEA said in a statement, adding that before there was contact by email.

