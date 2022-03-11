Cargill to scale back business in Russia
Updated: 11-03-2022
Global farm commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Friday it was scaling back its business activities in Russia and has stopped investments in the country.
The company added that it will continue to operate its essential food and feed facilities in Russia.
