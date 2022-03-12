Left Menu

India logs 3,614 new COVID cases, deaths below 100

India recorded 3,614 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 10:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The government data shows that 89 COVID-19 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 5,15,803. Meanwhile, as many as 5,185 people have been recovered from COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,31,513, as per government data. At present, the recovery rate is 98.71 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry also informed that about 179.91 crores (1,79,91,57,486) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

