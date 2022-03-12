Voice of Hind Case: NIA charge sheet against two ISIS operatives reveals organized campaign launched over cyberspace

A supplementary charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 'Voice of Hind Case' details how a conspiracy was hatched by proscribed terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to radicalize and recruit impressionable Muslim youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian state. In order to execute its nefarious plans, the NIA mentions in its charge sheet that an "organized campaign was launched over the cyberspace supplemented by on-ground terror financing activities".

NIA filed the supplementary charge sheet against two ISIS terrorists Afshan Parvaiz Jarabi and Tawheed Latief Sofi, both residents of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, before a Special Court here in the national capital under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Out of the two accused charge-sheeted on Friday, the NIA said Parvaiz is a key ISIS operative and a close associate of charge-sheeted accused Umar Nisar.

"He was also associated with AF-Pak (Afghanistan-Pakistan) based ISIS operatives and was actively involved recruitment for ISIS. After the arrest of Umar Nisar, he was appointed as head of ISIS activities in India and was handling media as well as ground activities of ISIS. He was actively disseminating ISIS propaganda materials through various online platforms," said the NIA. The other accused Tawheed Latief Sofi was also a close associate of previously charge-sheeted accused persons Umar Nisar and Jufri Jawhar Damudi.

NIA said that Sofi was involved in content editing and poster creation for ISIS propaganda magazine, 'Voice of Hind' and had also carried out recees at Hindu temples, government buildings including police stations to carry out subversive acts. The case was registered by the NIA on June 29 last year against cyber entity Qasim Khurasani and his associates.

An earlier charge sheet was filed against four ISIS terrorists in this case on January 6 this year. (ANI)

