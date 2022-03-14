Left Menu

International flights to operate with 100 per cent capacity from March 27

The services of all international passenger flights will resume by March 27, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:16 IST
International flights to operate with 100 per cent capacity from March 27
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The services of all international passenger flights will resume by March 27, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed Rajya Sabha on Monday. The Minister made the announcement during Question Hour as the Upper House assembled for its second part of the Budget Session after one month's break.

"All regular international flights will operate in 100 per cent capacity by March 27 as the coronavirus situation in India has improved now," Scindia said. The government had banned all international scheduled flights for a week starting March 23, 2020. The ban stretched for nearly two years in the midst of a raging pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating between India and about 35 other countries since July 2020 under the air bubble. The move is expected to boost international tourism and will help soften airfares' which have been soaring due to an increase in crude oil prices.

While the government had earlier planned to resume international flights on March 15, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which necessitated relief flights to bring back stranded Indians in Ukraine, delayed the process. Ministry of Civil Aviation recently also announced "after having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from March 27".

For airlines, it is a much-needed relief because resuming international operations means they will be able to use aircraft on longer sectors, resulting in better utilisation of assets. They will also be able to improve their revenue earned per seat because fares are higher on international sectors than on domestic routes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022